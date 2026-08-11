WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on Spokane Velocity FC Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!
We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps and website for southern Coloradans to enjoy.
On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will take on Spokane Velocity FC. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium in Washington.
The game is quarterfinals match for the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The Switchbacks finished the USL Cup group stage perfect, which helped them qualify for the quarterfinal round.
Watch the match live below, or use these instructions:
WATCH: Spokane Velocity FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks
___
First reading of funding for the Leonardo da Vinci museum approved
Pueblo City Council approved the first reading 7-0 Monday on whether to give the Leonardo da Vinci Museum $885,000 in taxpayer money, a request that has drawn scrutiny from community members.
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.