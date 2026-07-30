WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on New Mexico United Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website so southern Coloradans can enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isotopes Park to take on the New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m.

Currently in the USL Group B Championship standings, the Switchbacks are in fourth place with 25 points and a (7-4-5) record. New Mexico United is right on their heels and currently sits in the fifth spot with 24 points and a (7-4-3) record.

Watch the match live below, or use these instructions. For tickets, click here.

WATCH: New Mexico United vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

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City council gives final approval to ethics change for city vehicle use On Tuesday, council members gave final approval to change the city's code of ethics when it comes to the mayor or city council driving city vehicles for personal use. City council gives final approval to ethics change for city vehicle use

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