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WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on Birmingham Legion Saturday

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KOAA
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will host the Birmingham Legion. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Weidner Field.

Watch the match live below, or use these instructions:

WATCH: Spokane Velocity FC vs Birmingham Legion

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Colorado gun law may face federal legal challenge over permit-to-purchase requirements

Colorado's newest gun law has been in effect for less than two weeks, and gun rights advocates are already taking their fight against it to federal court.

Colorado gun law may face federal legal challenge over permit-to-purchase requirements

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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER