WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on Birmingham Legion Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will host the Birmingham Legion. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Weidner Field.

Watch the match live below, or use these instructions:

WATCH: Spokane Velocity FC vs Birmingham Legion

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Colorado gun law may face federal legal challenge over permit-to-purchase requirements Colorado's newest gun law has been in effect for less than two weeks, and gun rights advocates are already taking their fight against it to federal court. Colorado gun law may face federal legal challenge over permit-to-purchase requirements

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