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WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Phoenix Rising this Saturday

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KOAA
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps and website so southern Coloradans can enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will take on Phoenix Rising at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. During the match, the Switchbacks will celebrate the United States Semiquincentennial.

Currently in the USL Group B Championship standings, the Switchbacks are in ninth place with 16 points (4-4-5). Phoenix Rising sits in sixth place in Group B with 17 points (4-5-5).

Watch the match live below, or use these instructions.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Phoenix Rising

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47,000 Acres, 0% Containment, and New Evacuations

The Aspen Acres Fire continues to rage out of control, growing to over 47,000 acres with zero containment. New mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Red Creek area as the fire threatens thousands of structures across multiple counties.

47,000 Acres, 0% Containment, and New Evacuations

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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER