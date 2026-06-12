WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Sacramento Republic FC Saturday, June 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website so that Southern Coloradans can enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against the Sacramento Republic FC at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here.

It is also Mustache Night at Weidner Field. During Saturday's match, the Switchbacks will be raising awareness of men's mental health. Fans will get a free mustache prop before the match begins.

Currently, in the Group B USL Rankings, the Switchbacks are in eighth place with 13 points (3-4-3). Sacramento Republic FC sits in ninth place with the same amount of points, but are a spot behind the Switchbacks because they have scored less goals on the season.

Watch live below, or use these instructions.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Sacramento Republic FC

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Colorado Springs paid chief of staff $137,530 severance amid city budget issues The City of Colorado Springs told everyone earlier this year the chief of staff was leaving. What they did not tell you was she would be paid a six-figure severance package in exchange for her resignation. Colorado Springs paid chief of staff $137,530 severance amid city budget issues

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