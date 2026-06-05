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WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC, Saturday, June 6

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KOAA
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Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website so that Southern Coloradans can enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against the El Paso Locomotive FC at Weidner Field.

Currently, in the Group B USL Rankings, the Switchbacks sit at the 8th spot with a (3-4-3) record, and the Locomotive sits at the 6th Spot at (4-2-4).

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m at Weidner Field. For tickets, click here.

Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

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Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER