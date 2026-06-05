WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC, Saturday, June 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website so that Southern Coloradans can enjoy them.

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play against the El Paso Locomotive FC at Weidner Field.

Currently, in the Group B USL Rankings, the Switchbacks sit at the 8th spot with a (3-4-3) record, and the Locomotive sits at the 6th Spot at (4-2-4).

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m at Weidner Field. For tickets, click here.

Watch live below, or use these instructions to learn how to watch.

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

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