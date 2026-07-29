Switchbacks win third straight following victory against Charleston Battery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks won their third straight regular season match following Saturday's 2-1 victory against Charleston Battery at Weidner Field.

In the first half, the Switchbacks controlled 58.2% and fired 11 shots, six of which were from inside the box. Charleston had just one shot and two touches in the Switchbacks box in the first half.

After a scoreless first half, the Switchbacks broke through in the 56'. Colorado Springs forward Juan Tejada's shot was saved, and the ball fell to forward Adrian Perez, who directed it into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Charleston answered in the 81' when midfielder Jeremy Kelly found fellow midfielder Wilmer Cabrera, who fired a shot from inside the box past Switchbacks goalkeeper Colin Shutler for the equalizer.

In the 90+5', Switchbacks midfielder Stevie Echevarria played the ball to forward Jonas Fjeldberg, who headed it in between Charleston's goalkeeper Luis Zamudio and the post for the game-winning goal.

Shutler finished the match with three saves. Switchbacks defender Isaiah Foster recorded four interceptions and two tackles.

The Switchbacks will hit the road to battle New Mexico United on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. from Isotopes Park in Albuquerque. Click here for information on how to watch the match.

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