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Switchbacks FC suffer heartbreaking loss against the Rapids in penalty shootout

The Switchbacks were on the cusp of making history, but fell just short in a penalty kick shootout against the Colorado Rapids. The coach said he "couldn't be prouder" of his team for going "punch for punch" with their MLS opponent.
A Heartbreaking Finish for the Switchbacks in a 'Down to the Wire' Thriller
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COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks' U.S. Open Cup run came to an end Wednesday after a heartbreaking loss to the Colorado Rapids 2(5) - 2(4) in a penalty shootout at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids struck first in the 25th minute after forward Rafael Navarro found midfielder Alexis Manyoma in the 18-yard box to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

The Switchbacks answered with a game-tying goal in the 34th minute off a corner kick from forward Adrien Perez, who sent the ball into the six-yard box where defender Garven Metusala found midfielder Brennan Creek, who put the ball in the back of the net.

Rapids defender Kosi Thompson was issued a red card in the second half, leaving Colorado a man down.

In extra time, the Rapids took a 2-1 lead in the 119th minute when forward Georgi Minoungou scored a goal on a breakaway.

One minute later, a handball by Rapids midfielder Josh Atencio in the box gave the Switchbacks a penalty kick. Forward Khori Bennett converted the kick, sending the game to a penalty shootout.

The Rapids went on to win the shootout 5-4.

The Switchbacks are back in action on Saturday as they take on San Antonio FC. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Toyota Field in San Antonio. Click here for information on how you can watch the game.

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Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

Details on Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

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SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER