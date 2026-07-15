Switchbacks FC finishes USL Cup group play perfect, will play in quaterfinals

IRVINE, Calif. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks finished with a perfect 4-0-0 record in the group stage of the Prinx Tires USL Cup after defeating Orange County SC 3-0 on Saturday.

The Switchbacks dominated the first half with 12 shot and 14 touches in Orange County SC's box. They also had 66.6% possession, but couldn't find the back of the net in the first half.

Switchbacks FC got on the board in the 53' when forward Yosuke Hanya found midfielder Aidan Rocha, who took a shot from outside the box. The ball deflected off an Orange County defender and went in the back of the net.

In the 81', Switchbacks forward Juan Tejada won a ball in the air and made a through ball pass to fellow forward Sadam Masereka at midfield. Masereka took the ball into the box and buried the ball into the lower left corner of the goal.

Minutes before the match ended, Switchbacks midfielder Stevie Echevarria found Tejada in front of the net. Tejada guided the ball across the goal line to give the Switchbacks the 3-0 victory.

The Switchbacks finished the match with 20 shots, 11 of which came inside the box. Defensively, Colorado Springs recorded 14 interceptions and held Orange County to six shots.

Switchbacks FC's will face Spokane Velocity FC in the quarterfinals of the USL Cup on Wednesday, August 12. The game will be played in Spokane, Washington. Kickoff is at 9 p.m.

As for their next contest, the Switchbacks will face Miami FC on Wednesday, July 22 at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Click here for information on how to watch the match.

___

More than 98,000 acres burned and 338 homes lost: The latest on the Aspen Acres Fire An update on the Aspen Acres Fire, which has now burned nearly 99,000 acres and destroyed 338 homes. While some residents are being allowed to return, new pre-evacuation orders have been issued as officials warn there's still "a lot of potential" for the fire to grow. 98,000 Acres, 338 Homes Lost: The Latest on the Aspen Acres Fire

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.