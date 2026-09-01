Switchbacks FC earn three points following road win against Lexington SC

LEXINGTON, KY (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks earned three points following their 1-0 win on the road against Lexington SC on Saturday.

Switchbacks forwards Adrien Perez and Bryce Jamison each recorded a shot on goal in the first half, but the match went to halftime tied 0-0.

In the 74', the Switchbacks found the match-winning goal when forward Sadam Masereka's shot deflected off a defender and fell to midfielder Jonas Fjeldberg, who buried the ball in the back of the net.

The Switchbacks defense stood tall for the rest of the match, including during nine minutes of stoppage time to secure the 1-0 victory.

Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera recorded two saves in his first clean sheet of the season. Midfielder Aidan Rocha created two chances and defender Garven Metusala had a 92.2% passing accuracy in the match for the Switchbacks.

Colorado Springs continues their road trip when they take on Loudoun United. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. on Friday from Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia. Click here for information on how to watch the match.

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