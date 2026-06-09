Switchbacks FC advance to USL Cup quarterfinals following win Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks defeated El Paso Locomotive 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the Prinx Tires USL Cup quarterfinals for the first time in club history!

Due to rain and lightning in the area, the game was delayed for about three hours.

In the 25', Locomotive defender Ricky Ruiz pulled Switchbacks forward Sadam Masereka's arm as he dribbled toward the goal. Ruiz was given a red card, meaning the Locomotive would play the rest of the match with 10 men on the pitch instead of 11.

The Switchbacks scored the first goal of the match in the 38' when Switchbacks forward Yosuke Hanya passed the ball to midfielder Sam Williams in the box. Williams then flicked the ball in the air where forward Juan Tejada's header found the back of the net.

In stoppage time of the first half, Locomotive defender Tony Alfaro's header off a corner kick tied the match 1-1.

The Switchbacks scored the game-winning goal in the 70' when forward Adrien Perez dribbled into the box and passed the ball to Jonas Fjeldberg,

who placed it into the far-right corner of the net.

Colorado Springs had 60% possession, 20 total shots and more than 430 accurate passes in the match. Defensively, they recorded 14 interceptions, 12 clearances and won five tackles.

The Switchbacks wrap up the group stage of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday, July 11 on the road as they take on Orange County SC. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Switchbacks FC's quarterfinals match will be played on Wednesday, August 12. Their opponent, and whether or not the match will be played at Weidner Field, will be determined after the group stage is complete.

As for their next contest, the Switchbacks will face Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Can't make it to the game? Click here for information on how to watch.

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