Switchbacks fall short against San Antonio FC Wednesday night at Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fell short 2-1 against San Antonio FC on Wednesday at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks scored first in the 15' when forward Yosuke Hanya was tripped in the box. Switchbacks forward Khori Bennett took the penalty kick, which was swatted away by San Antonio's goalkeeper Joseph Batrouni. Bennett followed the rebound for his ninth goal of the season.

San Antonio FC responded 14 minutes later when midfielder Jorge Hernandez found fellow midfielder Dmitri Erofeev, who sent the ball in the back of the net to tie the match at 1-1 at the half.

In the 70', San Antonio FC took the lead, and Hernandez picked up his second assist after defender Alex Crognale headed his corner kick into the back of the net.

Colorado Springs had two shots on target, won six tackles, and had 12 touches in the box in the second half, but couldn't find the equalizer.

The Switchbacks are back in action on the Fourth of July for the United States Semiquicentennial against Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff that Saturday will be at 7 p.m. at Weidner Field. Click here for information on how to watch the match.

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