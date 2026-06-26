Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
SportsSwitchbacks

Actions

Switchbacks fall short against San Antonio FC Wednesday night at Weidner Field

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fell short 2-1 against San Antonio FC on Wednesday at Weidner Field.
Switchbacks falls short against San Antonio FC Wednesday night at Weidner Field
New Switchbacks Logo
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fell short 2-1 against San Antonio FC on Wednesday at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks scored first in the 15' when forward Yosuke Hanya was tripped in the box. Switchbacks forward Khori Bennett took the penalty kick, which was swatted away by San Antonio's goalkeeper Joseph Batrouni. Bennett followed the rebound for his ninth goal of the season.

San Antonio FC responded 14 minutes later when midfielder Jorge Hernandez found fellow midfielder Dmitri Erofeev, who sent the ball in the back of the net to tie the match at 1-1 at the half.

In the 70', San Antonio FC took the lead, and Hernandez picked up his second assist after defender Alex Crognale headed his corner kick into the back of the net.

Colorado Springs had two shots on target, won six tackles, and had 12 touches in the box in the second half, but couldn't find the equalizer.

The Switchbacks are back in action on the Fourth of July for the United States Semiquicentennial against Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff that Saturday will be at 7 p.m. at Weidner Field. Click here for information on how to watch the match.

___

Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody

In the latest update from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the owners of Davis Mortuary, Christopher and Brian Cotter, have been arrested as of Thursday morning. They were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER