Switchbacks fall short against Sacramento Republic FC Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fell short against Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 on Saturday at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks applied consistent pressure and controlled large stretches of possession. In the first half, Colorado Springs had 86.3% passing accuracy, produced 11 touches in Sacramento Republic FC's box and had five shot attempts.

In the 66', Sacramento Republic FC defender Jack Gurr placed a shot in the top right corner of the net for the only goal of the game.

“I think we had a good game, we had some good chances, but we need to be able to move the ball accurately and be more disciplined,” said Switchbacks forward Sadam Masereka.

In the match, the Switchbacks finished with 68% possession, won five of seven tackles and had 40 final third entries.

“Possession is fantastic, but you gotta have to do something with it," said Switchbacks Head Coach Alan McCann. "Possession doesn’t win you a game, doesn’t guarantee you win a game. It’s moments in the box, it’s box actions.”

The Switchbacks will hit the road to take on FC Tulsa on Saturday, with kickoff happening at 6:30 p.m. Click here for information on how to watch the match.

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