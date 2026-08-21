Switchbacks fall short 3-1 against Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday

PHOENIX, AZ (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fell short 3-1 against Phoenix Rising FC in Arizona Wednesday night.

Phoenix Rising scored first in the 35' when midfielder Diego Gomez made a pass to forward Ihsan Sacko in the box, who placed the ball past Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera.

The Switchbacks found the equalizer right before halftime as forward Juan Tejada found fellow forward Bryce Jamison, who was playing in first match with Colorado Springs. Jamison then found forward Adrien Perez inside the six yard box, and he lifted the ball into the back of the net.

Phoenix Rising retook the lead in the 72'. Midfielder Jean-Eric Moursou delivered a ball to the center of the box, which deflected off of Switchbacks defender Matt Mahoney for an own goal.

In the 90+1', Phoenix Rising sealed the 3-1 victory when forward Gunnar Studenhofft gained possession and found the back of the net.

The Switchbacks finished the match with 56.1% possession. Defender Duke Lacroix won all three of his tackles, and Jamison added two shots on goal to go along with his assist.

Colorado Springs returns home to take on El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from Weidner Field. Can't make it to the match? Click here for information on how to watch.

___

Local nonprofit finds new home after being forced out due to budget cuts The Trails and Open Space Coalition turned the eviction into a challenge and is now moving to the city's westside. Local nonprofit finds new home after being forced out due to budget cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.