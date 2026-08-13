Switchbacks advance to Prinx Tires USL Cup semifinals following win Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks advanced to the Prinx Tires USL Cup semifinals following a victory on Wednesday!

Switchbacks FC defeated Spokane Velocity FC in a penalty shootout 1(5) - 1(4) in Washington.

Spokane Velocity FC struck first in the 14' when midfielder Luis Gil shot the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

The Switchbacks answered in the 30' when midfielder Sam Williams passed the ball down the pitch to forward Jonas Fjeldberg, who dribbled past a defender and shot between two more for the equalizer.

The goal was Fjelberg's team-leading third goal of the USL Cup.

The match remained tied after full-time, sending the game to a penalty shootout. Fjeldberg finished the match with three shots on target. Switchbacks midfielder Brennan Creek had three interceptions and defender Talen Maples won five of six duals.

Throughout regulation, the Switchbacks had 68.2% possession, six shots and 41 final third entries.

The Switchbacks converted all five penalty kicks, and led 5-4 as Spokane Velocity's defender Ibrahim Janis Covi stepped up in an attempt to tie the match. His shot was saved by Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera, securing a spot in the semifinals for Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs will play Hartford Athletic on Tuesday, September 8 in their semifinal matchup. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. from Trinity Health Stadium in Connecticut. The winner of the match will face the winner of San Antonio FC and Louisville City FC for the USL Cup.

As for their next match, the Switchbacks will take on Birmingham Legion on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from Weidner Field. Can't make it to the match? Click here for information on how to watch.

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