COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are just a month away from the start of the 2025 season where they will be defending last year's United Soccer League championship.

WATCH: USL Championship Game Recap: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Rhode Island FC

Ahead of the new season, the football club has made a change in ownership. Weidner Apartment Homes will be taking full control.

You can watch the announcement below:

WATCH: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announce change in ownership Wednesday

The Ragain family, who brought the team to Colorado Springs, is stepping down as owners.

Weidner Apartments have been a minority partner of the team since 2020, and a sponsor since 2017 when they put their name on the original stadium.

"Weidner Apartment Homes is bullish on the future of Colorado Springs and the future of the Switchbacks," said Laura Neumann with the Switchbacks FC Board of Directors. "We are extremely proud to increase our stake in the club and assume full ownership, and to continue to build upon the legacy of the Ragain family."

One of the first actions as the new owners, extending the contracts of the coaching staff and technical leadership.

The Ragain family was first awarded the USL Pro franchise in 2013, and Switchbacks FC played their first season in 2015. In 2018, the franchise became a direct affiliate to the Colorado Rapids.

Switchbacks Switchbacks become direct affiliate to Colorado Rapids of MLS

In 2019, ground broke for Weidner Field, the current home of Switchbacks FC.

WATCH: Ground breaks for new Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC stadium

The stadium opened in 2021.

Switchbacks Switchbacks FC fall short in home opener against New Mexico United

___





One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs We now know that one person is dead following a stabbing according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Early into the investigation, police say there was a disturbance between two roommates, one stabbed and allegedly killed the other. One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.