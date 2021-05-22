Switchbacks FC fall short in home opener against New Mexico United

With just over a minute into the match, Hadji Barry races downfield to give the Switchbacks FC their first-ever goal at Weidner Field. It was short-lived as New Mexico would come back to tie it up, both teams not allowing much more in the first half.

The second half would go to New Mexico to add two more goals, and the Switchbacks unable to respond.

The final minutes included a final goodbye to forward Austin Dewing who's reassignment by the U.S. Airforce went into effect following the home opener.

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field again on June 5 to take on San Antonio FC at 6pm.