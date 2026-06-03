Colorado Springs Switchbacks earn road victory against Oakland Roots SC

OAKLAND, Calif. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks earned a 1-0 shutout road victory over Oakland Roots SC on Saturday.

Five minutes into the match, Switchbacks midfielder Brennan Clark passed the ball to forward Yosuke Hanya, who dribbled the ball into the box. He then found fellow forward Khori Bennett, who flicked the ball with the back of his foot into the back of the net.

Bennettt's early goal would be the only one scored by either team in the match.

The Switchbacks recorded 13 total shots in the match and had a 78.6% passing accuracy rate.

Defensively, Switchbacks FC won nine of 12 tackles. They added seven interceptions and 23 clearances.

The Switchbacks return home on Saturday as they take on the El Paso County Locomotive. The match is part of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Weidner Field.

Can't make it to the game? Click here for information on how to watch.

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