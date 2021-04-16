Palmer Ridge names Armentrout new head football coach

MONUMENT — On Thursday, Athletic Director Lance McCorkle confirmed to News 5 Sports that the Bears would be hiring Mike Armentrout as the next head football coach at Palmer Ridge High School.

Armentrout will take over for former Bears' head coach Tom Pulford, who stepped down from the position in March.

The Loveland native has been a physical education teacher at Palmer Ridge for two years and has been the varsity running backs coach & the coach for the Bears 'C squad' team.

This will be Armentrout's first head football coaching gig but was the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Cheyenne Mountain.