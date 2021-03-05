Palmer Ridge's Pulford steps down as head football coach

MONUMENT — According to a press release from Lewis-Palmer School District 38, Palmer Ridge head football coach Tom Pulford is stepping down from his position as the Bears head football coach.

Pulford released the following statement through the district:

“After 16 years teaching and coaching in D38, nine of which I have been the head football coach at PRHS, I need to step back and do what is best for my personal health and for my family. I look forward to continuing to support the program in any way I can; my role will just have to look different.”

“While I am sad to see Tom stepping down from this role, I am extremely happy for Tom and his family," added PRHS athletic director, Lance McCorkle. "The countless hours that he has put in over the years would take a toll on any coach. We are fortunate to have Tom remain as a teacher in the school and also remain as a member of the Palmer Ridge football staff. Coach Pulford has built a lasting foundation for our football program and will be an integral part of its future.”

Pulford’s football teams achieved a 62-29 record which included 3 state championships, 1 state runner-up finish, and an undefeated 2017 season.

Palmer Ridge Football Coach Re-Prioritizes

Pulford plans to still be involved within the football program in some capacity.

Palmer Ridge will begin the process of identifying interested candidates and begin the hiring process immediately.