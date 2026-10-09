CHSAA responds as calls for investigation into alleged racist incidents at high school football games mount

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado High School Activities Association on Friday addressed mounting pressure to investigate racist incidents reportedly coming from students of a private Christian school in Parker during recent football games at two Colorado Springs-area schools.

The alleged racist incidents occurred while visiting Lutheran High School played against Sand Creek High on Sept. 24 and Rampart High School on Oct. 2 and 3.

Watch News5's most recent update on this story in the video below:

Air Academy forfeits homecoming football game

Families who reached out to News5 about the racist incidents said Black cheerleaders from Sand Creek High were subjected to racial slurs during the game and were even called “Harriet Tubman” by Lutheran High students. The Denver Post reports the racist harassment was so severe Sand Creek cheerleading coach Sanaa Ford had to escort a group of Black cheerleaders to their cars before the game was even over while students made monkey noises at them.

News5 took those families’ concerns to Lutheran High School executive director Dan Gehrke, who said he was aware of the allegations and was actively investigating them.

But just three days after another racist incident occurred at Rampart High that reportedly involved the LuHi Lions, Air Academy High School announced it was forfeiting its homecoming football game scheduled for this Friday against the private Christian school. School officials cited a coaching shortage as the reason for the forfeit and said they would instead schedule a flag football game versus TCA for Oct. 9.

In their statement, Air Academy High did not address the controversy over the racist allegations that now plague Lutheran High, only saying the school was “committed to a safe and supportive environment for all students.”

The lack of clarity forced Academy District 20, the school district under which Air Academy High School operates, to provide a statement of their own.

“Academy District 20 believes racism in any form should never be tolerated. Any credible concerns of racist remarks should be taken seriously and fully investigated,” district officials said.

In their statement, district officials said that conversations between Lutheran High and Air Academy High had taken place earlier this week and both had agreed to limit fan attendance only to family members of both schools as well as add security enhancements.

“Ultimately, individual decisions affected the level of coaching participation available. Given those circumstances, Air Academy was not in a position to safely field and support a varsity football contest,” district officials said.

Watch News5's first story on this allegations in the video below:

School districts respond to racist incidents at high school football games

Not long after that statement was released, CHSAA officials announced they would be meeting with school officials from Lutheran, Sand Creek and Rampart High to discuss these recent racist incidents.

“These conversations were about more than any single incident,” a CHSAA spokesperson said in a statement to News5 Friday. “CHSAA is committed to an environment free from racism and discrimination, and that requires more than responding to individual reports.”

CHSAA officials said that besides their own investigation into these allegations, the three schools affected by reports of racist behavior are also conducting investigations of their own and added that they will review their findings before making any decisions on potential punitive action.

“We understand the desire for immediate action. But decisions of this weight must be based on complete information, and acting before we have it would not serve student participants or our member schools,” officials said. “If CHSAA bylaws are determined to have been violated, consequences will be determined according to those bylaws.”

This isn’t the first time Lutheran High School students have been under the spotlight for alleged racist behavior.

In 2021, an investigation for “unsportsmanlike conduct” was launched against the LuHi Lions after an Evergreen High School parent alleged Lutheran High football players used racist slurs against Evergreen’s minority players and said, “We will bury you like your dead coach,” after a coach on the Jefferson County team had died, according to Denver7.

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