School districts respond to racist incidents at high school football games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Families from two Colorado Springs high schools say they were subjected to racist comments during football games against Lutheran High School, a private school in Parker, just south of Denver.

Families from both Sand Creek High School in District 49 and Rampart High School in District 20 have been posting about the incidents on social media. The alleged incidents happened at a game Sept. 24 for Sand Creek High School and Oct. 2 and 3 for Rampart High School.

A parent told News5 via email that Black cheerleaders from Sand Creek had racial slurs yelled at them and that another cheerleader was called Harriet Tubman.

District 49 released a statement addressing the situation.

"Leaders at Sand Creek High School are in close communication with Lutheran High School after immediately sharing their concerns with LHS and the Colorado High School Athletic Association," District 49 said.

District 20 also responded to the reports.

"Rampart administrators and athletic staff investigated the reports and shared those findings directly with Lutheran High School. In instances where concerns were reported during an event, our staff also notified Lutheran coaches and administrators at that time," District 20 said.

Lutheran High School's executive director sent me a statement on the allegations.

"We're aware of allegations of student misconduct and they take these allegations seriously and are actively investigating them," Lutheran High School's executive director said.

I also reached out to the Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA), which said it is "aware of this serious situation" and called the initial reports "incredibly alarming, and they deserve our immediate attention and focus. Our office has a responsibility to pull together information from multiple sources, including our member schools. That process is ongoing."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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