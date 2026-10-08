Air Academy forfeits homecoming football game

USAFA, Colo. (KOAA) — The Air Force Academy High School is forfeiting its homecoming football game this week because of a coaching shortage, as it was set to play a school that is under scrutiny for alleged racist incidents reportedly involving people off the playing field.

You can read the full release sent from the Air Academy at the bottom of this article. The only reason the Air Academy cited was not having a full coaching staff, which does not allow them to safely field a varsity football contest. The reason behind a lack of coaches was not shared in the release.

The 3-3 Kadets were set to face 4-2 Lutheran. Lutheran is in the spotlight following two recent games against Colorado Springs-area schools where families from both schools say they were subjected to racist comments. It isn't clear if those comments came from students at Lutheran, but the incidents happened at a game on Sept. 24 for Sand Creek High School and Oct. 2 and 3 for Rampart High School. Leadership at all the schools says they are looking into the matter, and that includes CHSAA. Click here for more on the alleged racist remarks and statements from school districts and CHSAA.

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE AIR FORCE ACADEMY

"Air Academy High School does not have a full coaching staff that would allow us to safely field a varsity football contest. As a result, Air Academy will forfeit the game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9. We recognize the importance of Homecoming and the role these traditions play in bringing students, families, staff and alumni together. Air Academy is working to preserve that experience by continuing its planned Homecoming programming, now during a rescheduled flag football game versus TCA that will be held on Oct. 9.

Our focus remains supporting our students, staff and school community through uplifting and engaging events. We are committed to a safe and supportive environment for all students.”

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.