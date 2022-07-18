The Colorado Rockies selected Gonzaga right-hander Gabriel Hughes 10th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Hughes went 8-3 with 138 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched as a sophomore for the Bulldogs this season.

After Hughes, the Rockies selected Sterlin Thompson with pick No. 31. Thompson is an outfielder from the University of Florida.

Seven picks later, the Rockies drafted another outfielder with power, Jordan Beck from Tennessee.

And finally, the Rockies selected RHP Jackson Cox out of high school with pick No. 50.

Jackson Holliday, son of Rockies former LF Matt Holliday, was selected No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

Rounds 3 through 10 of the 2022 MLB Draft will begin on Monday at 2 PM.