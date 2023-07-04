Pipe bomb found outside Englewood home where possible explosion occurred days earlier

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Englewood are investigating the discovery of a “viable” pipe bomb found Monday afternoon outside a home where two men were arrested days earlier on possession of explosives charges.

Police arrived at the residence located at 4945 S. Delaware Street around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious device outside the home, according to the Englewood Police Department.

The Arapahoe County bomb squad arrived shortly after and determined that “the pipe bomb was a viable explosive device and were able to render the device safe,” the department said in a news release.

After obtaining a warrant, police searched the home and collected evidence after the bomb was rendered safe, according to the release.

Police said two men — identified as Michael Steven Lubotsky and Brian Gessing, both 50 — were arrested Thursday at the same address after a report of a possible explosion at the home.

At the time, both men admitted to making explosives in the garage, according to police, and were charged with possession of explosives and drug paraphernalia. Lubotsky was released on a $5,000 bond. Gessing remains in custody.

It’s unclear if police believe either of the two men are connected to the pipe bomb found Monday. Police did not say if the two suspects are facing additional charges or if an arrest was made Monday.

Two days prior to Thursday's arrest, a third person at the same address was cited for setting off a large firework in the home's backyard, police said.