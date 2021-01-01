Robert Garrison is a Colorado native who grew up in Montrose and attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. He is an AP award-winning journalist who joined Denver7 in August 2016 after working for several other stations across Colorado and Oklahoma over the past decade.

In the Denver market, Garrison was recognized for his coverage of the tragic Aurora theater shooting and the 2013 floods that devastated parts of the state.

Robert enjoys writing about the unique qualities of Colorado and education-related stories.

Contact Robert via email.

