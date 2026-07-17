Colorado City liquor store reopens after Aspen Acres Fire

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Josh Peterson reopened Gin and Barrett Liquor on Thursday, but says the road to recovery is just beginning as displaced customers slowly return.

Peterson is back open for business in Colorado City but the road to recovery from the Aspen Acres Fire is just beginning.



Watch News5's latest coverage on the fire below:

Peterson reopened Gin and Bear It Liquor on Thursday for the first time since the fire forced him to close more than two weeks ago.

"It was a combination of excitement and also a little bit of anxiety as well," said Peterson.

The building survived, but the fire still left its mark. Peterson and his wife spent an entire day throwing out their wine inventory after it was ruined.

"Our wine portfolio, it was completely ruined. My wife and I had to spend all day yesterday (Wednesday) basically throwing it out," said Peterson.

Peterson estimates the loss at about $3,000.

When I spoke with Peterson last week, he was waiting for permission to return and assess the damage.

"I got my pass. I'm ready to go," said Peterson.

He said he wasn't sure what to expect when he finally walked back through the doors.

"I wasn't quite sure what to expect," said Peterson.

Peterson said every day closed presented another challenge for a business he has only owned for a little more than two years. He moved to Colorado City from the Denver area in 2024, looking for a change of pace.

"We wanted to come down here to slow down the pace a little bit," said Peterson.

Now, his biggest concern is his customers.

"The biggest challenge for us is going to be our customers… I don't know how long some of these folks are going to be displaced," said Peterson.

For now, Peterson is easing back in, opening Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while he watches how the community returns. He says he remains hopeful about the people around him.

"The people here are awesome…people will give you the shirt off of their back," said Peterson.

Peterson says recovery starts one customer at a time.

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