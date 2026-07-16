Lawsuit claims San Isabel Electric is responsible for the Aspen Acres Fire

RYE, Colo. (KOAA) — Four people have filed a civil lawsuit against the San Isabel Electric Association, claiming the company is allegedly responsible for the Aspen Acres Fire and the damage it caused.

All four people who filed the lawsuit live in either Pueblo or Custer Counties.

The lawsuit alleges on the morning the Aspen Acres Fire started, a witness saw a large tree leaning on a powerline in the area. It goes on to say another witness videotaped a fire burning near a powerline in the Aspen Acres subdivision.

The suit claims San Isabel Electric is responsible for maintaining the lines and failed to do so.

The document goes on to say in the days before the Aspen Acres Fire started, people in the subdivision saw fires they say were caused by powerlines.

The four people are seeking financial compensation.

You can read the lawsuit below or by clicking this link.

___

Pueblo restaurant adapts as a relief hub for Aspen Acres Fire first responders A local business owner in Pueblo who, like so many others, sprung into action in response to the Aspen Acres Fire. Pueblo restaurant adapts as a relief hub for Aspen Acres Fire first responders

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.