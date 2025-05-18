WATCH: Day three of the TOUR de SHIELD616 bike ride

COLORADO (KOAA) — Riders with the TOUR de SHIELD616 just finished day three of pedaling with a purpose.

This leg of the tour went from Boulder to Estes Park.

The purpose of the ride is to raise money to give body armor to first responders, while also honoring first responders who died in the line of duty.

Even though this portion of the ride was shorter, there was close to 20 miles of riding up a hill that made it a challenge.

"It is a little nerve-wracking being so close to traffic, and eventually you just embrace the grind and lock in on the suffering and just keep turning them over." Ben Browne, Shield 616 Rider

The final day of the ride is Sunday.

Cyclists will be riding from Estes Park to Angel Armor in Fort Collins, the company SHIELD616 uses to buy the body armor.

