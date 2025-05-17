WATCH: Day two of the TOUR de SHIELD616 bike ride

COLORADO (KOAA) — It's a day of honor during day two of the TOUR de SHIELD616 bike ride. The group rode more than 70 miles Friday, and a portion of the trip was in honor of a fallen Golden Police Officer.

Officer Evan Dunn died in the line of duty last November when he was hit by a car while responding to a traffic accident.

You can watch day one of the TOUR de SHIELD616 bike ride below:

