WATCH: TOUR de SHIELD616 bike ride begins in Colorado Thursday

COLORADO (KOAA) — The TOUR de SHIELD616 bike ride is underway in Colorado. The cyclists completed the first leg Thursday going from Black Forest to Littleton.

The ride goes through Sunday and ends in Fort Collins.

The goal of the event is to raise money for body armor for first responders. It also aims to honor fallen first responders.

___





Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday Thursday, the Honorable Susan Prose will decide if a Fort Carson staff sergeant arrested during a large-scale multi-agency operation led by the DEA. Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.