Signatures gathered: Pine Creek homeowners hand Councilman Tom Bailey's recall effort over to City Clerk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Pine Creek homeowners delivered what they say are thousands of signatures to the Colorado Springs City Clerk Monday, seeking to recall District 2 Councilman Tom Bailey over his support for affordable housing and other development decisions.

The recall effort stems from Bailey's vote to approve funding for the Royal Pines apartments project, a 232-unit affordable housing development that sparked controversy in the Pine Creek neighborhood.

"We're not alone in our thoughts and feelings about Mr. Bailey not representing us," said Petition Organizer Tim Lewin, who lives in the Pine Creek neighborhood.

Just under 1,800 District 2 voters needed to sign the petition to trigger a recall election. The signatures will be verified over the next 30 days.

Tim Lewin, one of the petition organizers, said Bailey has lost touch with his constituents.

"His mindset is he represents the city and the future of the city. Our mindset is, no, you represent District 2," said Lewin.

Lewin, along with fellow Pine Creek homeowners Paul Carson and Laura Wilkey, organized the recall petition after a lawsuit to block Royal Pines funding was dropped.

While Bailey voted to approve funding for the project, he was not on council when it initially received approval.

Construction on Royal Pines is currently underway,, but the homeowners say their frustrations with Bailey extend beyond the housing project.

"Overcrowding in schools is a huge concern," said Wilkey.

"The Ford Amphitheater was a huge blow to a lot of our neighbors," said Carson.

Bailey was unavailable for comment Monday, but acknowledged the signature submission. He referred to a previous statement calling the petition "misleading and factually incorrect" and said he does not believe the petitioners' views reflect the broader sentiment of District 2.

You can view that statement below:

[October], a group of residents from eastern Pine Creek filed a memorandum with the City Clerk to initiate a recall effort against me as the District 2 representative on the Colorado Springs City Council. While this is their right, I believe the basis for their petition is questionable, misleading, and in many cases, factually incorrect.



I was elected in April to represent District 2 and to work collaboratively with the Council to serve the broader interests of our city as a whole. Since taking office, I have worked hard to understand the issues facing the city and to make informed decisions in partnership with my colleagues and city staff.



Disagreement is not the same as disrespect. Holding a different view does not mean I’m ignoring constituents or lacking transparency. I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I do know that I am doing the best I can to understand what my fellow citizens want and work to achieve the best possible outcomes for District 2 and our city.



One of my core priorities is protecting property rights. Whether it’s a single-family home or a large undeveloped parcel, owners (regardless of where they live) should be able to use their property within the bounds of the land use code and appropriate review. That right does not belong to neighbors, HOAs, or the government.



Royal Pines: The previous Council approved this project in early 2024 after thorough review. My only involvement has been related to the use of federal tax-free bonds but there has not been a reevaluation of the previously approved project itself.



Karman Line: I was not on Council when this annexation was approved, but I support the decision made by the previous Council and agree that it would have been a beneficial addition to the city. I know how much information goes into decisions like that and the public debate around it was unfortunately clouded by misinformation and fear.



Ford Amphitheater: I support the amphitheater and believe it’s a tremendous asset for our city and my district. Claims of “immense” community opposition are simply not supported by facts. My personal investment in VENU and Ford is well-documented, and there has been no Council action related to the project since I took office.



I understand the petitioners are unhappy with a housing project in their area, but I do not believe their views reflect the broader sentiment of District 2. I remain focused on working with my colleagues and the Mayor to pass a responsible budget, craft effective legislation, and find solutions to some of the real problems that affect the city of Colorado Springs.

Councilman Tom Bailey - CO Springs City Council District 2

The timeline for a potential recall election remains unclear. If enough signatures are verified, city council must approve an election date within 30 to 60 days. If the signatures fall short, petitioners will have 30 days to gather additional signatures.

