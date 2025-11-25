Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Construction begins for controversial apartment complex in Colorado Springs

Work begins on Royal Pines apartments in the Pine Creek neighborhood after developers secured permits for 232 affordable housing units. The controversial project near Powers and Union proceeds despite resident concerns about increased traffic congestion and neighborhood safety impacts.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department says permits have been issued and construction is now underway for a controversial apartment complex on the north side of Colorado Springs.

The project costs $39 million.

Some community members in the Pine Creek neighborhood were trying to put a stop to the Royal Pines Apartment project, sharing concerns over traffic congestion and safety issues.

It is expected to bring 232 units of affordable housing to an area near North Union Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard.

