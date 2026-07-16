More than 100 people gather at Colorado Springs vigil to mourn ICE shooting victims, call for change

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 100 people gathered outside Colorado Springs City Hall Wednesday evening for a vigil following two deadly shootings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the past two weeks, one in Houston and the other in Maine.

Immigration advocates, faith leaders and supporters came together to mourn those who died and call for change.

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Shawn Maddox, an organizer with Colorado 50501, a group that organizes demonstrations nationwide, said the event was meant to bring the community together.

"To come together and share their collective grief and anger to what is happening to some of our neighbors and just for us to come together with some solution," said Maddox.

Maddox said ICE activity is impacting families in Colorado Springs.

"We have seen an uptick in activity. I am a CORN (Colorado Rapid Response Network) responder, so a confirmer," said Maddox.

Maddox said CORN responders are community volunteers who watch and document ICE operations to protect immigrant rights.

"There was a mom who was going to need to go home and tell her kids they don't know when they're going to see their father again," said Maddox.

Maddox said the purpose of the gathering was to advocate for broader change.

"Abolishing ICE and you know, making sure that everyone has due process," said Maddox.

ICE officials in Colorado referred a request for comment to the main ICE public affairs office in Washington. A response is still pending as of the publishing of this web story.

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