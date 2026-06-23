Leonardo da Vinci Museum leaders ask Pueblo City Council to delay funding vote

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo's newest museum is asking for more time before city council makes a decision on future funding.

Leaders at the Leonardo da Vinci Museum are asking Pueblo City Council to delay a funding vote until next month. The museum is seeking nearly $2 million from the city's half-cent sales tax fund for economic development.



Watch News5's coverage of the museum's funding below:

Monday night, Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham requested the vote be postponed to give the museum more time to prepare its final report.

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