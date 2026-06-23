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Leonardo da Vinci Museum leaders ask Pueblo City Council to delay funding vote

Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America
News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder
Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo's newest museum is asking for more time before city council makes a decision on future funding.

Leaders at the Leonardo da Vinci Museum are asking Pueblo City Council to delay a funding vote until next month. The museum is seeking nearly $2 million from the city's half-cent sales tax fund for economic development.

  • Watch News5's coverage of the museum's funding below:

Monday night, Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham requested the vote be postponed to give the museum more time to prepare its final report.

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Buc-ee's Has a New Strategy to Build Its Second Colorado Store

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