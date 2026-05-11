Bill that would give three-year extension on retiring coal unit at Nixon Power Plant heading to Polis' desk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The state Senate and House of Representatives have passed a bill that gives Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) a three-year extension of the retirement of the coal unit at the Ray Nixon Power Plant.

Senate Bill 26-182 also aims to help CSU's effort to meet the state's clean energy goals while maintaining electric reliability and affordability.

CSU says the bill is heading to Governor Jared Polis' desk, and he has indicated that he will sign the bill.



CSU officials provided updates on the bill Monday. You can watch their press briefing below:

The bill was developed through months of negotiations between the following agencies:



CSU

governor's office

environmental stakeholders

business leaders

state energy officials

Watch News5's coverage of the bill below:

“This legislation reflects a fair but firm compromise that advances Colorado’s clean energy objectives while recognizing the operational realities of serving our community reliably and affordably,” said CSU's CEO Travas Deal. “This is a tremendous legislative accomplishment and is the culmination of over a year and a half of work with policymakers. We are extremely grateful to our bill sponsors for their hard work and leadership on this critically important issue.”

The Ray Nixon Power Plant's coal unit will now retire on December 31, 2032. The law also includes the following:



annual reporting on CSU's progress toward state clean energy goals

commitment to explore feasible emissions reductions beyond 80%

guardrails to ensure system reliability, safety and affordability remain protected

CSU says they will move forward with implementing a plan and engaging with state partners to ensure compliance with the law.

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