Star Bar Theatre presents outdoor Shakespeare in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Star Bar Theatre is presenting 'As You Like It' by William Shakespeare in front of the Onaledge Historic Lodge at Sun Mountain Center in Manitou Springs.

Founded in the early 1970s, the Star Bar Theatre returned from a multi-year hiatus in 2025 with a presentation of 'Love's Labour's Lost' (also) hosted at the Onaledge property; while last year's production was transposed into the gold rush era, this year's play is set in the 1960s.



Watch News5's coverage of the Star Bar Theatre below:

The venue allows visitors to get an up-close view of all the jokes, monologues, and action scenes that will be on display throughout the performance.

The theatre company will perform at the Onaledge Historic Lodge each week, Thursday to Sunday, through August 23 before moving the production to the Elephant Rock Experience in Palmer Lake on August 29h and 30.

For additional information, times, and tickets, click here.

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