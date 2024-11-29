News5 Originals: Exploring the state far and wide, showcasing Colorado Culture here and there

On this special edition of News5, our very own Jon McMichael will take you on a journey across Colorado as he showcases a unique side of Colorado Culture from the streets of Manitou Springs to curling in the former mining town of Leadville.

Should you want a more in-depth look, check out each of his longer pieces in each of the stories below.

Skijorers race down Leadville’s historic streets Stephanie Butzer

Leadville has a longstanding tradition of proving that a pair of skis can be used for more than just rocketing down Colorado's famous slopes; this town is all in on skijoring.

News5 Originals Fruitcakes fly far in Manitou for its 29th year Jon McMichael

For nearly three decades, folks have flocked to Manitou Springs during the last Saturday of January to fling, chuck, and let fly one infamous holiday confection that often goes uneaten, the fruitcake.

News5 Originals Cloud City Curling: competition and community at 10,158' in elevation Jon McMichael

For about a decade, Cloud City Curling has been hard at work growing the game of brooms and stones in the Leadville community. While it's a game that's typically played indoors, this jovial, coat-bedecked crowd plays under the stars, surrounded by the shadows of some of Colorado's tallest mountains.

News5 Originals A Look Inside: The world's largest ice core repository, based in Lakewood Jon McMichael

Since 1993, the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood has played host to the National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility (NSF-ICF); lauded as the largest repository for drilled ice in the world, this establishment's immense freezer provides a glimpse back into the distant past.

News5 Originals Colorado Vs. Texas Tomato War Returns for 2024 Jon McMichael

After being gone for a year, the Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War has returned; pitting residents from both states against each other in a produce-pitching combat that's as pulpy as it is playfully tumultuous.

News5 Originals Manitou Springs hosts 30th Emma Crawford Coffin Races Jon McMichael

The coffin racing phenomenon that draws thousands to Manitou Springs year after year celebrated its 30th running with ghosts, ghouls, and goblins continuing to make this spectacle truly 'spook'tacular.

News5 Originals Poetic Kinetics: Black Forest artist shares large-scale creativity Jon McMichael

From giant astronauts to ephemeral, sky-bound latices and more, a Black Forest artist and his studio, Poetic Kinetics, are sharing a maelstrom of large-scale, dynamic artwork with the world.

