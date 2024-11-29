News5 Originals: Exploring the state far and wide, showcasing Colorado Culture here and there

On this special edition of News5, our very own Jon McMichael will take you on a journey across Colorado as he showcases a unique side of Colorado Culture from the streets of Manitou Springs to curling in the former mining town of Leadville.
Should you want a more in-depth look, check out each of his longer pieces in each of the stories below.
Skijorers race down Leadville’s historic streets
Leadville has a longstanding tradition of proving that a pair of skis can be used for more than just rocketing down Colorado's famous slopes; this town is all in on skijoring.
News5 Originals
Fruitcakes fly far in Manitou for its 29th year
For nearly three decades, folks have flocked to Manitou Springs during the last Saturday of January to fling, chuck, and let fly one infamous holiday confection that often goes uneaten, the fruitcake.
News5 Originals
Cloud City Curling: competition and community at 10,158' in elevation
For about a decade, Cloud City Curling has been hard at work growing the game of brooms and stones in the Leadville community. While it's a game that's typically played indoors, this jovial, coat-bedecked crowd plays under the stars, surrounded by the shadows of some of Colorado's tallest mountains.
News5 Originals
A Look Inside: The world's largest ice core repository, based in Lakewood
Since 1993, the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood has played host to the National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility (NSF-ICF); lauded as the largest repository for drilled ice in the world, this establishment's immense freezer provides a glimpse back into the distant past.
News5 Originals
Colorado Vs. Texas Tomato War Returns for 2024
After being gone for a year, the Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War has returned; pitting residents from both states against each other in a produce-pitching combat that's as pulpy as it is playfully tumultuous.
News5 Originals
Manitou Springs hosts 30th Emma Crawford Coffin Races
The coffin racing phenomenon that draws thousands to Manitou Springs year after year celebrated its 30th running with ghosts, ghouls, and goblins continuing to make this spectacle truly 'spook'tacular.
News5 Originals
Poetic Kinetics: Black Forest artist shares large-scale creativity
From giant astronauts to ephemeral, sky-bound latices and more, a Black Forest artist and his studio, Poetic Kinetics, are sharing a maelstrom of large-scale, dynamic artwork with the world.
___
Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs?
How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.