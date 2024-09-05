Poetic Kinetics: Black Forest artist shares large-scale creativity with the world

BLACK FOREST — From giant astronauts to ephemeral, sky-bound latices and more, a Black Forest artist and his studio, Poetic Kinetics, are sharing a maelstrom of large-scale, dynamic artwork with the world.

Born in the Black Forest and having returned as of 2022 following decades of artistic endeavors, Patrick Shearn is the creative director and the creative force driving Poetic Kinetics, an art studio that creates large-scale kinetic installations that have been featured in multiple countries and across the states.

I really gravitate to paying attention to how things move and natural forces and natural elements in the world and then playing with them and revealing them in unique ways. Like, you feel the wind on your skin and you're like, 'oh the wind is blowing,' but when you see a big thing affected by the wind, 20,000 sqft or something, and it's moving with these big, giant, symphonic motions, you really kind of get connected to the bigger picture. Like, you're a little thing in this giant universe and then this planet is a tiny thing in this giant universe. So it really gets you kind of connected... I'm able to use scale to sort of ground you in the experience. Patrick Shearn

Before diving into the wide world of enormous art installations, Patrick worked in visual effects in the film industry (working on some titles you'll recognize).

In 2005, Patrick recounts that he created a nearly 100-ft tall, kinetic flower for Burning Man; the gargantuan flora was situated around/on top of an aerial boom lift, allowing for a wide range of motions, to the delight of onlookers.

Following this temporary installation, Patrick was approached about constructing immense puppets for a performance that would run alongside (and on-site) the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

"They had this idea of a terracotta warrior and a girl puppet show," commented Patrick, "and the terracotta warrior was 26 feet tall and supported by a crane you'd see building an apartment complex."

Poetic Kinetics: Starting the Journey

These two installations are what Patrick points to as the proper starting point for what became Poetic Kinetics, "That really launched Poetic Kinetics," stated operations director Marnie Sehayek, "and made Patrick realize that he could make a living and a life out of doing... what he does best, just pushing the envelope and taking it there."

From there, Patrick began developing his team and creating even more colossal art pieces; these installations run the gamut from an astronaut the size of a blimp to immense butterflies, caterpillars, snails, more flora, and more.

"We've done so many different things," stated shop manager, Derek Welsh, "from big kinetic art to, you know, this beautiful, flowing skynet that we've put up all over the world."

The skynets are vast (thousands of square feet), undulating rivers that seemingly flow across the sky, their mesmeric movement derived by gusts of wind; following Patrick's first skynet installation in 2016, his world changed forever and opened to vast and myriad opportunities.

Poetic Kinetics: All about Skynets

The largest of the skynet installations to date was dubbed "Firebird Descent"; the temporary display was situated in St. Petersburg, Russia in 2017 and spanned 32,000 square ft AND could be seen from space.

Another skynet, suspended in Berlin and dubbed "Visions in Motion," holds a special place in Patrick's heart due to its message of unity.

Poetic Kinetics: Berlin Skynet installation

As his studio has made leaps and bounds across the wild geometries of creativity and the very real geographies of our world, the artistic workshop has grown, taking on more artisans and fabricators to keep up with the increasing demand for this very unique brand of art.

"The scale that I work at, I can't do it all by myself," commented Patrick, "we have a team that's very committed and participatory and takes ownership in the projects, and it's very important to me that it's a group effort."

Poetic Kinetics: Creativity and collaboration

Currently, and for the past several months, the studio has been designing and fabricating a number of steel trees with colorful, ever-shifting, acryllic boughs that catch the light and illuminate their surroundings in various hues; many of these seemingly living constructs are slated to tour botanical gardens across the country in what Patrick has dubbed as the "Enchanted Tree Tour."

Poetic Kinetics: Botanical Gardens

Another set of magically tinted trees, this time taking the form of aspens (ranging in height from 20 to 30 feet tall), are headed to Denver as a part of the ongoing 16th Street Mall renovations with a planned install of spring 2025, according to the city.

"We hope the kinetic sculpture of aspen trees will evoke a deep connection to Colorado's natural beauty, offering a serene and memorable experience. The shimmering leaves and gentle movement create a moment of wonder and tranquility, allowing visitors to experience a sense of peace and reflection in the city's heart."

At the end of the day, Patrick and his team are just hoping to engage the senses of joy and wonder in those that view their kinetic wonders.

"We don't want to take life seriously," commented Desiree Barlow, who is married to Patrick while also working as Poetic Kinetic's studio/new business director, "we want to have fun and we want to share that fun. We hope people... walk away happy and they walk away excited and they walk away playful."

"I just sort of want to make the biggest, funnest, spectacle that I can," said Patrick, "and if I can get people to sort of engage their child spirit, I think I'm winning."

For even more giant, kinetic art work, head on over to Poetic Kinetic's website.

