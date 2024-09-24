Colorado Vs. Texas Tomato War Returns for 2024

PONCHA SPRINGS — After being gone for a year, the Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War has returned; pitting residents from both states against each other in a produce-pitching combat that's as pulpy as it is playfully tumultuous.

On and off since the 1980s, the good-natured battle has always been held in the scenic vistas west of Colorado Springs, with the past two battles taking place in Poncha Springs; it's a conflict that has seen the usage of tons and tons of over-ripened tomatoes since its inception.

According to the website dedicated to this grand and tradition-laden conflict, the war dates back to 1982 and was precipitated by a less-than-well-received conversation between, you guessed it, a Coloradan and a Texan.

A woman from Dallas surveyed the natural beauty of the area that is nestled below Mt. Elbert, Colorado's highest peak. “It sure is pretty here,” she exclaimed. It's a shame no one has done anything with it. The [Twin Lakes resident] knew right then that she needed to do something, not about developing the area, but about Texans. Thus was born The Great Colorado versus Texas Tomato War. tomatowar.org

The initial version of this chaotic, but ultimately good-natured, combat ran for 12 years, with one war seeing more than 500 participants.

This year marked the fourth rendition tomato-ey tradition since its revival in 2020; each year organizers choose a charity to support with funds raised by the event and have, over the years, raised tens of thousands of dollars for various causes.

In the fall of 2021, the Rotary Club of Buena Vista, with the help of Larry Bunte and friends, organized a larger event at The Meadows on the outskirts of Buena Vista. Nearly $9,000 was raised to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in the Buena Vista and Lake County School Districts. tomatowar.org

The last Tomato War raised nearly $12,000 for the above-mentioned causes while this year's proceeds are slated to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in search of a cure and also Chaffee County Hospitality in their mission of supporting unhoused residents in the area.

Over the years, the size and location of the event have fluctuated while the core messaging has always stayed completely the same, to have tons of fun.

