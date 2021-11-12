KOAA Survey: Winter is coming, which cold weather activity are you most excited for?

Snow hasn't fallen in the plains quite yet, but temperatures are dropping and the sun is starting to set earlier and earlier. Winter in Colorado brings a variety of things to do, and the News5 team wants to know which activity you're most excited for in the coming months.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

For the ice skaters among us, there's good news. Skate in the Park at Acacia Park returns this evening. The grand opening for the season will include a big prize of $250 from a dozen Downtown shops, goodies from Olympic City USA, and a $150 Downtown gift card.

Going fast down a hill in the snow is also a popular activity in Southern Colorado, and today Breckenridge and Vail open for the 2021-2022 ski season. Breckenridge saw 10" of snow over the last 48 hours, while Vail saw 5". Temperatures have been cold enough overnight, which has allowed for continued snow making on the slopes.

There is bad news for the hockey lovers among us. Nathan MacKinnon was ruled out for about 3 weeks with a lower body injury shortly after returning from the COVID-19 list. The Avs entered the season as favorites, but are 5-5-1, and 5th in the Central Division right now.

If you prefer to be cozy at home, the season for that might already be in full swing. If you're looking for some new hot chocolate varieties to try out this winter, you've got a few options. Swiss Miss came up with a new hot cocoa flavor, Dunkin's holiday menu has new coffee drinks and mini pancakes, and Starbucks has released 4 different holiday cups for the year.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

