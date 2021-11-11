Ski Report: Vail and Breckenridge join in on the 2021-22 ski season Friday

Several inches of snow fell in the Colorado high country between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

48-hour snow reports:

Breckenridge: 10"

Winter Park: 9"

Loveland: 9"

Keystone: 6"

Copper Mountain: 5"

Vail: 5"

Beaver Creek: 5"

Eldora: 4"

Monarch Mountain: 3"

Wolf Creek Ski Area: 2"

Loveland Ski Area opened Lift 2 thanks to the extra snow this week.

Nights will remain cold, allowing for continued snowmaking until the next storm. The next chance appears on the horizon by Wed/Thurs November 17-18.

On Friday morning, November 12th, Vail and Breckenridge will open for the season.

Breckenridge kicks off their 60th season this year with entertainment and food and 50 acres of terrain. They will be serving free waffles on opening day with music from the Breck DJ Cat, which is a snowcat hooked up with DJ equipment. Breckenridge reps say the resort will open for skiing and riding off the Colorado SuperChair and 5-Chair beginning at 8:30 a.m. Guests will have access to the Springmeier and 4 O’Clock trails.

At Vail, 70 acres of trails will be open on Friday at 9 am from Swingsville and Ramshorn. At Vail, you will also experience free music and food, with breakfast burritos being served.

Estimated Colorado Opening Dates 2021:



Arapahoe Basin Open Aspen Mountain Nov. 25 Aspen Highlands Dec. 11 Buttermilk Dec. 11 Beaver Creek Nov. 24 Breckenridge Nov. 12 Cooper Dec. 8 Copper Mountain Nov. 22 Crested Butte Nov. 24 Echo Mountain Nov. 26 Eldora Nov. 19 Granby Ranch Dec. 10 Hesperus Dec. 17 Howelsen Hill Nov. 27 Kendall Mountain Dec. 17 Keystone Open Loveland Ski Area Open Monarch Mountain TBD Powderhorn Nov. 26 Purgatory Nov. 20 Silverton Dec. 30 Snowmass Nov. 25 Steamboat Nov. 20 Sunlight Dec. 10 Telluride Nov. 25 Vail Nov. 12 Winter Park Nov. 17 Wolf Creek Open

