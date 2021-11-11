Avs' MacKinnon out '3 weeks or so' with lower-body injury

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be down another star player moving forward.

On Wednesday, head coach Jared Bednar announced that center Nathan MacKinnon will be out 'three weeks or so' after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday against Columbus.

You may remember MacKinnon missed the first two games of the season while sitting out in the COVID-19 protocol. Since his return MacKinnon is tied for the team lead in points with 10, but has only one goal in eight games and is skating to a minus-3 rating.

Colorado, who were preseason Stanley Cup favorites, are just 4-5-1 with nine points headed into their game Thursday vs. the Canucks.