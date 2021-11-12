Skate in the Park returns at Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Skate in the Park is back this year at Acacia Park. Downtown Colorado Springs, and the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department have teamed up again this year for the return of Skate in the Park, presented by Academy Bank. This year’s location is on the north side of the park.

This evening’s grand opening is going to be filled with fun for the entire community. The fun includes prizes, a big prize of $250 dollars from a dozen Downtown shops, goodies from Olympic City USA, and a $150 Downtown Gift Card.

The cost is $10 per person and includes skates. Children 4 and under are free with a paid adult and tickets can be purchased at the door.

This year’s open ice rink will run from tonight through the end of February.

Military and first responders will receive $1 off. For more information, visit here.