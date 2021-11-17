KOAA Survey: What do you recycle?

This week is 'Colorado Recycles Week,' and the News5 team wants to know what you recycle.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The state of Colorado has a goal to divert 28% of waste from landfills by the end of 2021. Helping achieve that goal, are companies like 3R Technology Solutions that are building new facilities, including one in Pueblo, that make recycling more accessible to rural and underserved communities.

Earlier this year, El Paso County held a 'clean sweep' event that collected 28,000 pounds of electronics. The county holds these events throughout the year, and it typically gathers 300,000 pounds of electronics and 120,000 gallons of paint to recycle.

Members of the Impact Youth Initiative are also doing their part in recycling, and they're making an artistic mark at the same time. They're constructing artistic bike racks from used bikes and scrap metal.

