El Paso County "Clean Sweep" event collects 28,000 pounds of electronics to be recycled

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County held the second of three hazardous waste "Clean Sweep" events this past weekend and the numbers are in.

In electronics alone, more than 28,000 pounds were recycled.

Each event costs the county about $50,000 out of a yearly budget of about $600,000.

Each year the county collects about 300,000 pounds of electronics and 120,000 gallons of paint.

Smaller electronics, paint, used motor oil, and other chemicals are always accepted during the week, with an appointment.

The next schedule "Clean Sweep" event is August 13 and is limited to 420 residents of El Paso or Teller County.

If you would like to sign up for the next event, you can do so here.