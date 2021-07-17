Youth organization creating recycled artistic bike racks that will be placed around Pueblo

PUEBLO — Young people in Pueblo want to leave their artistic mark on the community.

Members of the Impact Youth Initiative are in the design phases of creating recycled artistic bike racks.

The racks will be made from used bicycles and metal scrap and will be placed throughout the Pueblo community.

"I know that a lot of bikes get tossed aside if people are upgrading, and anything that we can keep out of the landfill and repurpose, I am all for," artist Eric McCue said.

If you have a kid who wants to participate, visit the Impact Youth Initiative Facebook page for more info.