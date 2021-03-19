Big recycling company makes mission to help small, southern Colorado

PUEBLO — The state of Colorado has a goal - By the end of 2021, diverge 28% of waste away from landfills. Thanks to companies like 3R Technology Solutions building new facilities, like the one in Pueblo, "We can attain that goal," according to CEO Pete Mikulin.

The new hub off of South Santa Fe Avenue, in the middle of Pueblo, allows anyone to come and drop off any electronics they want to get rid of and have them recycled, instead of thrown in the trash. 3R is a Denver based company.

A new electronic recycling facility in Pueblo... with a very special mission ❤️ How is 3R Technology Solutions benefiting southern Colorado? Find out tonight on @KOAA pic.twitter.com/2Y3spi2Wfj — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) March 19, 2021

"We don’t have (to have) all this electronic stuff sitting out on the sidelines, ya know? We gotta keep Pueblo beautiful, so it’s great!" said Ava DeHerrera with the Great Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

According to Mikulin, 3R's mission is to make recycling more accessible to rural Colorado and "underserved communities".

“It’s not profit oriented, it’s service oriented. Rural areas just don’t have any options for recycling. People want to recycle, we’re just trying to make it easier for them.”

3R is even hosting several community recycling drives soon. On March 20th, the company will be in La Junta at 720 W 5th Street, according to one of their employees. 3R also says they will be partnering with Crimestoppers to host one in Pueblo soon.



