KOAA Survey: How will you honor Hispanic Heritage month?

September is Hispanic Heritage Month and KOAA News5 wants to know how you will honor and celebrate this month.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

So how did Hispanic Heritage month get started? KOAA's Alasyn Zimmerman has a breakdown of the history and cultural significance of this day.

And tune into KOAA's News5 at 4:30 PM for Ashley Portillo's story on how one local university celebrates National Hispanic Heritage month all week long.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

