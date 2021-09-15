What is Hispanic Heritage Month?

So what exactly is Hispanic Heritage Month and why do we observe it?

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the culture and contributions of Americans tracing their roots to Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean.

It began 1968 when Congress authorized the President to issue an annual proclamation designating National Hispanic Heritage Week.

Two decades later, lawmakers expanded it to a month-long celebration, stretching from September 15 to October 15.

September 15 is a historically significant day marking the independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The designated period is also a nod to those from Mexico and Chile, which celebrate their independence September 16 and September 18, respectively.

During this period, KOAA will tell the stories of Spanish-speaking cultures contributions to our community and the historical significance over the centuries.